CeriBell’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 20th (NASDAQ:CBLL)

CeriBell’s (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 20th. CeriBell had issued 10,606,060 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $180,303,020 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CeriBell from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

CeriBell Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CBLL stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

