Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.20

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Cerillion Stock Down 1.7 %
CER stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($23.39) on Wednesday. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,970 ($25.00). The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,777.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,723.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.42 million, a PE ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Cerillion Company Profile
