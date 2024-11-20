Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.20

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cerillion Stock Down 1.7 %

CER stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($23.39) on Wednesday. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,970 ($25.00). The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,777.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,723.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.42 million, a PE ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

