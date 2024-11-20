Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Insider Geoffrey Sam Buys 3,333,333 Shares

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$249,999.98 ($163,398.68).
Change Financial Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
About Change Financial
