Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.97. Approximately 624,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,792,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $7,803,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

