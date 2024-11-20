Chou Associates Management Inc. Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Chou Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises approximately 0.2% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in Ryanair by 20.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 24,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 339,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 30.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 897,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after purchasing an additional 207,988 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.