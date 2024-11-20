Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.30 ($1.22), with a volume of 164069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.21).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.72. The company has a market cap of £577.30 million and a P/E ratio of -112.33.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
