Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $283.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CB. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

