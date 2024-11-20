Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,224. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

