Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,126,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,159 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 3.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $946,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,390,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

