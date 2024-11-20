City of London (LON:CTY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.37), with a volume of 824375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.50 ($5.34).

City of London Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 429. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,682.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

City of London Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. City of London’s payout ratio is presently 8,400.00%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

