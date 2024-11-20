Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading 6.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.20. 3,421,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,464,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

Clarivate Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,081. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. This trade represents a 42.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,646 shares of company stock worth $1,379,111 in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.