Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 273.2% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,872 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 202,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

