Claro Advisors LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $2,967,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2885 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.63%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,527,848.53. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047 in the last three months.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

