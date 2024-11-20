Claro Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $2,860,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.