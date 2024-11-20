Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 3.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Trading Down 2.8 %

Robert Half stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.