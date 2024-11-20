ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares — Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,020.11. This trade represents a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

