Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 102151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$98.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.27 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

