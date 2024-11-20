Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells C$1,284,472.24 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Lewis Frederick Sutherland sold 6,481 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$198.19, for a total value of C$1,284,472.24.

Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIG. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

