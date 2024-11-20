Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $132,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $452.58 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The stock has a market cap of $511.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

