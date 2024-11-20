Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $69,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.38 and a 1 year high of $314.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.48 and its 200 day moving average is $274.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.