Commerce Bank Sells 36,912 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.69 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

