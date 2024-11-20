Comparing Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) & Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Nayax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nayax and Asana”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $235.49 million 4.22 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -90.48 Asana $652.50 million 4.82 -$257.03 million ($1.15) -11.98

Analyst Recommendations

Nayax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Nayax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nayax and Asana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 4 2 0 2.33 Asana 3 9 3 0 2.00

Nayax currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Asana has a consensus price target of $14.27, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Nayax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nayax is more favorable than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax -3.62% -7.32% -2.63% Asana -37.73% -81.88% -27.14%

Risk and Volatility

Nayax has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nayax beats Asana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

