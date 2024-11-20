Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 243386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

