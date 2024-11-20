Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Conduent comprises 2.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Trading Down 3.5 %

CNDT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $569.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

