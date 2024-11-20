Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.25 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 293,386 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $323.29 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.31.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. This represents a 87.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,173 shares of company stock valued at $40,146,206. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

