Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,506,188 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $146,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after buying an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after buying an additional 265,196 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,622,000 after acquiring an additional 176,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

CCJ stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 302.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

