Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 50.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,099,000 after acquiring an additional 328,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.44 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.76 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.79.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,296 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,031 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

