Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $51,850.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 795,078 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,958.86. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $222.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
