Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $51,850.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 795,078 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,958.86. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $222.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

