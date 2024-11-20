Cormark Issues Negative Estimate for Sigma Lithium Earnings

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a report released on Monday, November 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of SGML opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 47.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 728,260 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 13.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

