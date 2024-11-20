Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lowered by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 5.5% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Corteva by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Corteva by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

Corteva Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

