Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Purchases A$20,070.99 in Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Humphrey purchased 23,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,070.99 ($13,118.29).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Hugh Humphrey acquired 19,707 shares of Count stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,006.62 ($8,501.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
