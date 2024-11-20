Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Purchases A$20,070.99 in Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Humphrey purchased 23,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,070.99 ($13,118.29).

Hugh Humphrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Hugh Humphrey acquired 19,707 shares of Count stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,006.62 ($8,501.06).

Count Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Count Announces Dividend

Count Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Count’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Featured Stories

