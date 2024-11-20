Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $41,676.66 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coursera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

