Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $51.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of CRTO opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,917. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 868.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

