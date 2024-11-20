Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 162163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £673,900.00, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.06.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

