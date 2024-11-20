CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $3,810,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 73,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

