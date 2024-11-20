CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2,925.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.