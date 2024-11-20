CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Scotiabank began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $186.96 and a twelve month high of $318.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.98 and its 200-day moving average is $268.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.71 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

