CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,030,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 266.7% during the first quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 33,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.71 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $186.96 and a 12-month high of $318.16.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

