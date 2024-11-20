Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLOF opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

