Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.72 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

