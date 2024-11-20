Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 890,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,392,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.