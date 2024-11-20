Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,547 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,919,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,238,000 after buying an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,153,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Down 0.3 %

RJF stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.08. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $164.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

