Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Datadog Trading Up 5.9 %

Datadog stock opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.72, a PEG ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares in the company, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,041 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.