Dave Girouard Sells 41,667 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $2,725,438.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,499.92. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $86.07.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

