Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

