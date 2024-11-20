Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DE opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.