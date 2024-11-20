DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,082 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 225,015 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

NYSE:DKS traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.27. 123,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,678. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

