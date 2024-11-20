Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) to Issue $0.65 Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.6536 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFGP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 82,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.