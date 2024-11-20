Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) to Issue $0.65 Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.6536 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of DFGP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 82,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $55.46.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.