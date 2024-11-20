Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5431 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.