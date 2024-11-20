Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,899,000 after purchasing an additional 444,755 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,208. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.